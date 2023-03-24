The Dallas Mavericks (36-37) match up with the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSE.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Hornets matchup.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mavericks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Mavericks score 113.9 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 113.4 (15th in the league) for a +34 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets' -467 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.1 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 117.4 per contest (22nd in league).

The teams average 225 points per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 230.8 points per game, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has covered 27 times in 73 chances against the spread this season.

Charlotte has won 31 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

Mavericks and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +3000 +1300 -250 Hornets - - -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Mavericks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.