Kevin Porter Jr. and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Porter had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his last game, which ended in a 130-125 loss versus the Grizzlies.

In this piece we'll examine Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.6 17.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 6.1 Assists 6.5 5.9 7.3 PRA 29.5 30.1 30.4 PR 22.5 24.2 23.1 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.3



Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Kevin Porter Jr. has made 6.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 11.2% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 6.4 threes per game, or 13.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Rockets average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 104.1 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.3 points per game, the Grizzlies are the eighth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 44.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.3 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Grizzlies concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 34 14 10 10 2 0 1 3/1/2023 26 11 5 2 2 0 0 10/21/2022 35 18 5 4 4 0 0

