The Houston Rockets, with Kenyon Martin Jr., face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Martin tallied 31 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-125 loss against the Grizzlies.

Let's break down Martin's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.6 16.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 4.7 Assists -- 1.5 1.1 PRA 22.5 19.7 22 PR 21.5 18.2 20.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Kenyon Martin Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Kenyon Martin Jr. has made 5.0 shots per game, which adds up to 12.3% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 2.7 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103.0 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have given up 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.3 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 12.9 makes per contest.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 39 31 6 0 2 2 0 3/1/2023 34 19 6 0 2 0 0 10/21/2022 25 8 5 3 1 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Martin or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.