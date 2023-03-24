Kenyon Martin Jr. Player Prop Bets: Rockets vs. Grizzlies - March 24
The Houston Rockets, with Kenyon Martin Jr., face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.
Let's break down Martin's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.
Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|12.6
|16.2
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.6
|4.7
|Assists
|--
|1.5
|1.1
|PRA
|22.5
|19.7
|22
|PR
|21.5
|18.2
|20.9
|3PM
|0.5
|0.8
|0.9
Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- This season, Kenyon Martin Jr. has made 5.0 shots per game, which adds up to 12.3% of his team's total makes.
- He's taken 2.7 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Martin's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103.0 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Grizzlies are eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.3 points per game.
- On the glass, the Grizzlies have given up 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.
- The Grizzlies are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.3 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 12.9 makes per contest.
Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/22/2023
|39
|31
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3/1/2023
|34
|19
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|25
|8
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
