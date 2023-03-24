A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) and No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) will determine one of the squads heading to the Midwest Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS. Sportsbooks think Houston will emerge victorious in this one, naming the as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -7.5 137.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents have gone over 137.5 combined points in 13 of 33 games this season.

Houston has had an average of 131.4 points in its games this season, 6.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cougars have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has been the favorite in 29 games this season and won 26 (89.7%) of those contests.

This season, Houston has won 24 of its 26 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 77.8% chance to win.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3 Miami (FL) 24 80% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.

The Cougars have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.

The Cougars put up just 3.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Hurricanes give up (71.6).

Houston is 14-6 against the spread and 22-0 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-16-0 15-14 15-18-0 Miami (FL) 16-11-0 0-0 13-17-0

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami (FL) 16-2 Home Record 16-1 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

