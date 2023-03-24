Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Friday at 7:15 PM ET, when the Houston Cougars match up with the Miami Hurricanes in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Houston's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Houston defeated Auburn 81-64. With 26 points, Tramon Mark was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Miami (FL) defeated Indiana 85-69. With 27 points, Isaiah Wong was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser leads his team in both points (16.9) and assists (3.1) per game, and also averages 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts is tops on the Cougars at 7.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 10.3 points.

Jamal Shead averages a team-high 5.4 assists per game. He is also posting 10.4 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarace Walker averages 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor.

Mark is averaging 10 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (10.1 per game), and he delivers 13.4 points and 1.2 assists.

Jordan Miller is putting up 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 53.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Hurricanes receive 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Nijel Pack.

Wooga Poplar gets the Hurricanes 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)