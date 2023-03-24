Friday's Sweet 16 game between the Houston Cougars and the Miami Hurricanes at T-Mobile Center at 7:15 PM ET features the Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier as players to watch.

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Houston's Last Game

In its most recent game, Houston beat Auburn on Saturday, 81-64. Its high scorer was Tramon Mark with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

In its most recent game, Miami (FL) topped Indiana on Sunday, 85-69. Its high scorer was Isaiah Wong with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser paces his team in points per contest (16.9), and also posts 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts leads the Cougars at 7.8 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 10.3 points.

Jamal Shead paces the Cougars at 5.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 3 rebounds and 10.4 points.

Jarace Walker is putting up 11.1 points, 1.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Mark posts 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (10.1 per game), and he averages 13.4 points and 1.2 assists.

Jordan Miller is posting 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 53.7% of his shots from the floor.

Nijel Pack gives the Hurricanes 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wooga Poplar is averaging 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

