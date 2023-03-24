The Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) are set to square off fpr their Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at T-Mobile Center, with a start time of 7:15 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Houston's Last Game

In its previous game, Houston beat Auburn on Saturday, 81-64. Its high scorer was Tramon Mark with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

In its most recent game, Miami (FL) topped Indiana on Sunday, 85-69. Isaiah Wong scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in zero assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser leads the Cougars with 16.9 points per game and 3.1 assists, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds.

J'wan Roberts leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.8), and also puts up 10.3 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead paces the Cougars at 5.4 assists per game, while also posting 3 rebounds and 10.4 points.

Jarace Walker puts up 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Mark puts up 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is No. 1 on the Hurricanes in rebounding (10.1 per game), and produces 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Miller gives the Hurricanes 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nijel Pack is putting up 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Wooga Poplar is putting up 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)