Friday's game features the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) clashing at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 7:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-66 victory for Houston.

According to our computer prediction, Houston is projected to cover the spread (7.5) against Miami (FL). The two teams are expected to eclipse the 137.5 over/under.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -350, Miami (FL) +260

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami (FL) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Houston (-7.5)



Houston (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Houston's record against the spread so far this season is 17-16-0, and Miami (FL)'s is 16-11-0. A total of 15 out of the Cougars' games this season have hit the over, and 13 of the Hurricanes' games have gone over. The two teams score 154 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total. Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests, while Miami (FL) has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game (scoring 74.9 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball while giving up 56.6 per outing to rank second in college basketball) and have a +658 scoring differential overall.

Houston wins the rebound battle by 8.5 boards on average. It records 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 14th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.4 per outing.

Houston hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) while shooting 34.2% from deep (172nd in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game while shooting 27.4%.

The Cougars rank 20th in college basketball with 100.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 76.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Houston wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 9.5 (14th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.3.

