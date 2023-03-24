Friday's contest between the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 75-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Houston squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:15 PM ET on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Houston should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 7.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 137.5 over/under.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -350, Miami (FL) +275

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami (FL) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Houston (-7.5)



Houston (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Houston's record against the spread so far this season is 17-16-0, while Miami (FL)'s is 16-11-0. The Cougars are 15-18-0 and the Hurricanes are 13-17-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams combine to score 154 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total. Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the last 10 contests. Miami (FL) has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +658 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.9 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball and are giving up 56.6 per contest to rank second in college basketball.

Houston wins the rebound battle by 8.5 boards on average. It collects 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 14th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.4 per outing.

Houston knocks down 1.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.6 (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Cougars average 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in college basketball), and allow 76.2 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has won the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 9.5 (14th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.3 (78th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.