Houston vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) and No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) to determine which of the teams is heading to the Midwest Regional final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-7.5)
|137.5
|-350
|+260
|DraftKings
|Houston (-7)
|138
|-305
|+255
|PointsBet
|Houston (-7)
|137.5
|-323
|+250
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Houston is 19-16-1 ATS this season.
- Cougars games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.
- Miami (FL) has put together a 19-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 33 times this season.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +360
- Bookmakers rate Houston equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in college basketball.
- The Cougars were +900 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +360, which is the 80th-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +360, Houston has been given a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have experienced the 55th-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the start to +4500.
- Miami (FL)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.
