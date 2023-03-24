Houston vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The No. 5-seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Center airing on CBS.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-7.5)
|137.5
|-350
|+275
|DraftKings
|Houston (-7.5)
|138
|-345
|+285
|PointsBet
|Houston (-7.5)
|138
|-345
|+260
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Houston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Cougars' 36 games have hit the over.
- Miami (FL) has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- In the Hurricanes' 33 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +360
- Houston is second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- The Cougars have had the 80th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +900 at the beginning of the season to +360.
- Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 21.7%.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- The Hurricanes' national championship odds have jumped from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +4500, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.
- Miami (FL)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.
