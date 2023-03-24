A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 7:15 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-7.5) 137.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Houston (-7) 138 -320 +265 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Houston (-7) 137.5 -323 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Houston has covered 19 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.
  • Cougars games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.
  • Miami (FL) has covered 19 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Hurricanes' 33 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Houston Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +360
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Houston is second-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
  • The Cougars were +900 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +360, which is the 80th-biggest change in the country.
  • Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 21.7%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4500
  • The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +4500, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.
  • Miami (FL) has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

