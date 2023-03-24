The Houston Rockets, Alperen Sengun included, square off versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Sengun, in his previous game (March 22 loss against the Grizzlies) produced 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

In this article we will break down Sengun's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.8 14.6 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 9.2 Assists 4.5 3.8 3.9 PRA 27.5 27.3 27.7 PR 23.5 23.5 23.8 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.2



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Sengun is responsible for attempting 10.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.6 per game.

Sengun's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 112.3 points per game, the Grizzlies are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 44.6 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Grizzlies allow 26.3 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have given up 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the league.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 32 25 8 4 0 0 2 3/1/2023 31 11 8 5 0 0 1 10/21/2022 27 23 12 1 1 1 1

