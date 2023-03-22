The Golden State Warriors (37-36) take the court against the Dallas Mavericks (36-36) as just 1-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Warriors 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 1)

Mavericks (+ 1) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



The Warriors (34-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 46.6% of the time, 10.5% more often than the Mavericks (26-42-4) this year.

Golden State (24-23-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (50%) than Dallas (11-12-2) does as a 1+-point underdog (44%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Dallas and its opponents don't do it as often (52.8% of the time) as Golden State and its opponents (56.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 30-19, a better record than the Mavericks have posted (7-18) as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

Dallas scores 113.7 points per game and allow 113.2, making them 17th in the league on offense and 15th on defense.

This season the Mavericks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.6 per game.

The Mavericks are the third-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.1 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.1%).

In 2022-23, Dallas has attempted 48.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 51.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.1% of Dallas' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 61.9% have been 2-pointers.

