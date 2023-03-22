How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) on March 22, 2023 at FedExForum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Rockets.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- This season, Houston has a 12-25 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.
- The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.
- The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 112.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.1 points, Houston is 13-15.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets score fewer points per game at home (110.2) than away (110.4), but also allow fewer at home (115) than on the road (121.7).
- In 2022-23 Houston is giving up 6.7 fewer points per game at home (115) than on the road (121.7).
- This season the Rockets are collecting fewer assists at home (21.8 per game) than on the road (23).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae'Sean Tate
|Out
|Knee
