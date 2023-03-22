The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) on March 22, 2023 at FedExForum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Rockets.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 12-25 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.

The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.

The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 112.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Houston is 13-15.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets score fewer points per game at home (110.2) than away (110.4), but also allow fewer at home (115) than on the road (121.7).

In 2022-23 Houston is giving up 6.7 fewer points per game at home (115) than on the road (121.7).

This season the Rockets are collecting fewer assists at home (21.8 per game) than on the road (23).

Rockets Injuries