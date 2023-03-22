Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - March 22
As they prepare for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies (44-27), the Houston Rockets (18-54) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22 at FedExForum.
The Rockets enter this contest on the heels of a 121-108 loss to the Warriors on Monday. Tari Eason totaled 21 points, 12 rebounds and one assist for the Rockets.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jae'Sean Tate
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|9.1
|3.8
|2.7
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Shoulder)
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
Rockets Season Insights
- The Rockets put up an average of 110.3 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 112.1 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Houston has put together a 13-15 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
- In their previous 10 games, the Rockets are averaging 115 points per contest, 4.7 more than their season average (110.3).
- Houston hits four fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.6 (27th in the league) compared to its opponents' 14.6.
- The Rockets rank 30th in the NBA with 107 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th defensively with 116.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-12.5
|231.5
