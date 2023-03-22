As they prepare for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies (44-27), the Houston Rockets (18-54) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22 at FedExForum.

The Rockets enter this contest on the heels of a 121-108 loss to the Warriors on Monday. Tari Eason totaled 21 points, 12 rebounds and one assist for the Rockets.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae'Sean Tate SF Out Knee 9.1 3.8 2.7

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Shoulder)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets put up an average of 110.3 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 112.1 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Houston has put together a 13-15 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Rockets are averaging 115 points per contest, 4.7 more than their season average (110.3).

Houston hits four fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.6 (27th in the league) compared to its opponents' 14.6.

The Rockets rank 30th in the NBA with 107 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th defensively with 116.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -12.5 231.5

