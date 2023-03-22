Rockets vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at FedExForum as heavy, 13.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-13.5
|230.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 27 of 72 games this season.
- Houston has a 228.4-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Houston's ATS record is 30-42-0 this season.
- The Rockets have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (23.5%) in those contests.
- Houston has played as an underdog of +675 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Houston has an implied victory probability of 12.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|33
|46.5%
|116.0
|226.3
|112.1
|230.2
|230.8
|Rockets
|27
|37.5%
|110.3
|226.3
|118.1
|230.2
|229.4
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Rockets have gone over the total four times.
- Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (18-20-0) than away (12-22-0).
- The Rockets put up an average of 110.3 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 112.1 the Grizzlies allow.
- Houston is 16-12 against the spread and 13-15 overall when it scores more than 112.1 points.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|36-35
|0-1
|31-40
|Rockets
|30-42
|0-3
|34-38
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Rockets
|116.0
|110.3
|10
|29
|23-8
|16-12
|26-5
|13-15
|112.1
|118.1
|5
|26
|26-8
|19-9
|28-6
|13-15
