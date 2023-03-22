At FedExForum on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

BSSE and SportsNet SW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 116 points per game to rank 10th in the league while allowing 112.1 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +277 scoring differential overall.

The Rockets' -564 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.3 points per game (29th in NBA) while giving up 118.1 per outing (26th in league).

The teams average 226.3 points per game combined, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 230.2 points per game combined, 1.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has compiled a 32-34-5 record against the spread this season.

Houston has won 27 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 45 times.

Rockets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets - - - Grizzlies +2000 +850 -10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rockets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.