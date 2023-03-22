Reggie Bullock and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be taking on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bullock totaled seven points in his most recent game, which ended in a 112-108 loss versus the Grizzlies.

Below, we break down Bullock's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Reggie Bullock Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.2 9.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.7 PRA -- 12.2 15.6 PR 11.5 10.8 13.9 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Reggie Bullock's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Reggie Bullock Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging six per contest.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bullock's Mavericks average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Warriors are the league's fastest with 105.1 possessions per contest.

Conceding 117.9 points per contest, the Warriors are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Warriors concede 43.7 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the league.

The Warriors concede 25.8 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

The Warriors give up 13 made 3-pointers per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Reggie Bullock vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 35 5 6 3 1 0 2 11/29/2022 14 0 0 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bullock or any of his Mavericks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.