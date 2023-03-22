On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (36-36) square off against the Golden State Warriors (37-36) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Mavericks score 113.7 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 113.2 (15th in the league) for a +36 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors have a +28 scoring differential, putting up 118.3 points per game (second in league) and conceding 117.9 (25th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 232 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams together surrender 231.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has covered 26 times in 72 games with a spread this season.

Golden State has covered 33 times in 73 games with a spread this season.

Mavericks and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1100 -400 Warriors +1200 +550 -800

