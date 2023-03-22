The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) are heavily favored (-13) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

BSSE and SportsNet SW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 122 - Rockets 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 13)

Grizzlies (- 13) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



The Grizzlies have a 33-34-4 ATS record this season as opposed to the 28-40-4 mark of the Rockets.

Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 13-point favorite or more this season, while Houston covers as an underdog of 13 or more 25% of the time.

Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the total 43.7% of the time this season (31 out of 71). That's less often than Houston and its opponents have (34 out of 72).

The Grizzlies have a .759 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-13) this season while the Rockets have a .235 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-52).

Rockets Performance Insights

Offensively, Houston is the second-worst team in the league (110.3 points per game). Defensively, it is fifth-worst (118.1 points allowed per game).

With 22.3 assists per game, the Rockets are second-worst in the league.

In 2022-23 the Rockets are fourth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.7%).

In 2022-23, Houston has attempted 63.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.5% of Houston's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.5% have been 3-pointers.

