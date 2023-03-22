Alperen Sengun plus his Houston Rockets teammates face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Sengun put up nine points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 117-107 loss against the Pelicans.

In this piece we'll break down Sengun's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.6 12.8 Rebounds 8.5 8.8 8.6 Assists 3.5 3.8 4.3 PRA 26.5 27.2 25.7 PR 22.5 23.4 21.4 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Alperen Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Sengun is responsible for taking 10.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

Sengun's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked fifth in the NBA, giving up 112.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are ranked 21st in the league, allowing 44.5 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26.2 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 31 11 8 5 0 0 1 10/21/2022 27 23 12 1 1 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Sengun or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.