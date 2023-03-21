The North Texas Mean Green (28-7) take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-15) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

North Texas Stats Insights

  • The Mean Green are shooting 43.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 39.6% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
  • North Texas is 19-1 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Mean Green are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 108th.
  • The Mean Green put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Cowboys give up to opponents (65.8).
  • North Texas has a 23-5 record when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

  • North Texas is putting up more points at home (65.6 per game) than away (63.4).
  • The Mean Green allow 53 points per game at home, and 59.9 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, North Texas makes fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (7.8), but makes a higher percentage on the road (36.8%) than at home (35.2%).

North Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/10/2023 UAB L 76-69 Ford Center at The Star
3/15/2023 Alcorn State W 69-53 UNT Coliseum
3/19/2023 Sam Houston W 75-55 UNT Coliseum
3/21/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

