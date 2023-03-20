The Golden State Warriors (36-36) will look to stop a three-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (18-53) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Toyota Center as heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW

NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 120 - Rockets 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 10.5)

Rockets (+ 10.5) Pick OU: Under (236)



The Rockets (28-39-4 ATS) have covered the spread 45.8% of the time, 6.4% less often than the Warriors (33-38-1) this year.

Golden State (2-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Houston (4-11) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (26.7%).

Golden State and its opponents have gone over the over/under 56.9% of the time this season (41 out of 72). That's more often than Houston and its opponents have (34 out of 71).

The Warriors have a .604 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-19) this season while the Rockets have a .239 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-51).

Rockets Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Houston is second-worst in the NBA offensively (110.3 points scored per game) and 25th on defense (118.1 points conceded).

The Rockets are second-worst in the NBA in assists (22.5 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Rockets are fourth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.8%).

Houston attempts 36.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.5% of Houston's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.5% are 2-pointers.

