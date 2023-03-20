The No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (33-3) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 4 seed Villanova Wildcats (29-6) on Monday at 7:00 PM. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.

Villanova Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Villanova vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 77.9 points per game are 19.5 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats allow.

FGCU is 28-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.

Villanova's record is 25-5 when it allows fewer than 77.9 points.

The 70.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are 14.8 more points than the Eagles allow (56.0).

Villanova has a 25-3 record when scoring more than 56.0 points.

When FGCU gives up fewer than 70.8 points, it is 27-0.

The Wildcats are making 44.1% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (46.4%).

The Eagles' 43.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.6 higher than the Wildcats have given up.

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/5/2023 Creighton W 63-61 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/6/2023 UConn L 67-56 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/18/2023 Cleveland State W 76-59 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 3/20/2023 FGCU - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

FGCU Schedule