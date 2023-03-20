Alperen Sengun is a player to watch when the Houston Rockets (18-53) and the Golden State Warriors (36-36) go head to head at Toyota Center on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Rockets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Rockets lost to the Pelicans on Sunday, 117-107. Jalen Green scored a team-high 40 points (and chipped in one assist and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 40 4 1 1 0 4 Kevin Porter Jr. 25 5 4 0 0 3 Tari Eason 10 5 0 0 1 0

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun is No. 1 on the Rockets in rebounding (8.8 per game) and assists (3.8), and produces 14.6 points. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Green leads the Rockets in scoring (22.0 points per game), and averages 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Rockets get 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Kevin Porter Jr..

The Rockets get 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr..

Kenyon Martin Jr. is averaging 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 56.7% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 23.4 3.6 3.2 0.8 0.4 2.3 Kevin Porter Jr. 15.0 5.1 6.0 1.0 0.0 2.0 Alperen Sengun 12.1 8.4 3.5 1.2 0.7 0.2 Jabari Smith Jr. 15.3 7.1 1.3 0.6 0.6 1.8 Kenyon Martin Jr. 15.1 5.7 1.2 0.6 0.0 0.9

