Jalen Green, Top Rockets Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - March 20
Alperen Sengun is a player to watch when the Houston Rockets (18-53) and the Golden State Warriors (36-36) go head to head at Toyota Center on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Monday, March 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
Rockets' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Rockets lost to the Pelicans on Sunday, 117-107. Jalen Green scored a team-high 40 points (and chipped in one assist and four boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Green
|40
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|25
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Tari Eason
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rockets Players to Watch
- Sengun is No. 1 on the Rockets in rebounding (8.8 per game) and assists (3.8), and produces 14.6 points. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Green leads the Rockets in scoring (22.0 points per game), and averages 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Rockets get 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Kevin Porter Jr..
- The Rockets get 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr..
- Kenyon Martin Jr. is averaging 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 56.7% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Green
|23.4
|3.6
|3.2
|0.8
|0.4
|2.3
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|15.0
|5.1
|6.0
|1.0
|0.0
|2.0
|Alperen Sengun
|12.1
|8.4
|3.5
|1.2
|0.7
|0.2
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|15.3
|7.1
|1.3
|0.6
|0.6
|1.8
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|15.1
|5.7
|1.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.9
