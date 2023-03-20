Rockets vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (36-36) are heavily favored (-10.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (18-53) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.
Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-10.5
|236.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 236.5 points in 22 of 71 outings.
- Houston has a 228.4-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 8.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Houston's ATS record is 30-41-0 this season.
- The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (23.9%) in those games.
- This season, Houston has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least +375 on the moneyline.
- Houston has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Rockets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|35
|48.6%
|118.3
|228.6
|118.1
|236.2
|233.2
|Rockets
|22
|31%
|110.3
|228.6
|118.1
|236.2
|229.3
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have gone over the total four times.
- This year, Houston is 18-19-0 at home against the spread (.486 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-22-0 ATS (.353).
- The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 118.1 the Warriors allow.
- Houston has put together an 11-4 ATS record and an 8-7 overall record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.
Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|33-39
|3-5
|41-31
|Rockets
|30-41
|5-14
|34-37
Rockets vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Rockets
|118.3
|110.3
|2
|29
|23-15
|11-4
|26-12
|8-7
|118.1
|118.1
|25
|25
|16-2
|23-14
|17-1
|14-23
