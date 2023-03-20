The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) and the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) are set to play on Monday at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Kyrie Irving is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks were victorious in their previous game versus the Lakers, 111-110, on Friday. Irving was their high scorer with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyrie Irving 38 6 6 0 0 5 Christian Wood 12 9 8 4 1 2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 12 4 1 1 0 1

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic leads the Mavericks in scoring (33 points per game), rebounding (8.6) and assists (8), shooting 50% from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range with 2.8 triples per game. He also averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Irving gives the Mavericks 27.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Christian Wood is putting up 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 51.7% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. gives the Mavericks 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Mavericks receive 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Reggie Bullock.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyrie Irving 20.5 4.2 4.5 0.7 0.1 2.3 Luka Doncic 18.5 4.3 4.1 0.5 0.2 2 Christian Wood 12.9 5.7 1.6 0.5 0.5 1 Tim Hardaway Jr. 14.3 2.9 1.9 0.5 0.3 3.4 Josh Green 10.6 4.1 2.6 0.2 0 1.4

