Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) are just 2.5-point favorites as they try to continue an eight-game home win streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW. The point total is 229.5 in the matchup.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-2.5
|229.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 31 of 71 games this season.
- Dallas has a 227.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- Dallas' ATS record is 27-43-0 this season.
- The Mavericks have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (32%) in those games.
- Dallas has a record of 5-14, a 26.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Dallas has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|34
|48.6%
|116.1
|229.9
|112.2
|225.5
|230.8
|Mavericks
|31
|43.7%
|113.8
|229.9
|113.3
|225.5
|224.0
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Mavericks have gone over the total five times.
- Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (12-24-0). Away, it is .429 (15-19-0).
- The Mavericks score an average of 113.8 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 112.2 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- Dallas is 19-17 against the spread and 24-12 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|35-35
|27-21
|31-39
|Mavericks
|27-43
|10-10
|39-32
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Mavericks
|116.1
|113.8
|10
|17
|28-12
|19-17
|34-6
|24-12
|112.2
|113.3
|6
|14
|28-17
|22-25
|33-12
|30-18
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.