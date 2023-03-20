The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) are just 2.5-point favorites as they try to continue an eight-game home win streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW. The point total is 229.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -2.5 229.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 31 of 71 games this season.
  • Dallas has a 227.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.4 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Dallas' ATS record is 27-43-0 this season.
  • The Mavericks have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (32%) in those games.
  • Dallas has a record of 5-14, a 26.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Dallas has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Total Facts
Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 34 48.6% 116.1 229.9 112.2 225.5 230.8
Mavericks 31 43.7% 113.8 229.9 113.3 225.5 224.0

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Dallas has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Mavericks have gone over the total five times.
  • Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (12-24-0). Away, it is .429 (15-19-0).
  • The Mavericks score an average of 113.8 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 112.2 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • Dallas is 19-17 against the spread and 24-12 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Mavericks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 35-35 27-21 31-39
Mavericks 27-43 10-10 39-32

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Mavericks
116.1
Points Scored (PG)
 113.8
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
28-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 19-17
34-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 24-12
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.3
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 14
28-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-25
33-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-18

