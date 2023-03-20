Kenyon Martin Jr. and his Houston Rockets teammates will take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 117-107 loss to the Pelicans (his most recent action) Martin posted eight points.

We're going to examine Martin's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.3 15.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.6 5.7 Assists -- 1.5 1.2 PRA 22.5 19.4 22 PR 20.5 17.9 20.8 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 9.7% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 7.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Martin's Rockets average 103 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Warriors are the league's fastest with 105.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are 25th in the NBA, giving up 118.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Warriors are ranked 17th in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.9 assists per contest, the Warriors are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 13.1 makes per game, 27th in the NBA.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 36 22 8 2 0 2 1 12/3/2022 28 13 7 1 0 0 0 11/20/2022 24 12 4 1 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.