Jalen Green could make a big impact for the Houston Rockets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Golden State Warriors.

Green, in his last game, had 40 points in a 117-107 loss to the Pelicans.

If you'd like to place a bet on Green's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.0 23.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.6 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.2 PRA 32.5 29.5 30.2 PR 28.5 25.9 27 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jalen Green's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jalen Green Insights vs. the Warriors

Green is responsible for attempting 18.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 21.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Green's Rockets average 103 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Warriors are the league's fastest with 105.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 118.1 points per game.

The Warriors are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 25.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 27th in the NBA, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/3/2022 31 13 1 3 0 0 1 11/20/2022 38 16 5 4 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Green or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.