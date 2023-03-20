Monday's game features the UConn Huskies (30-5) and the Baylor Bears (20-12) matching up at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-60 win for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Bears' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 78-74 victory against Alabama.

Baylor vs. UConn Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Baylor vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60

Baylor Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bears beat the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats, 75-70, on November 26.

The Bears have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).

According to the RPI, the Huskies have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26

63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4

81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3

75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 38) on January 7

Baylor Performance Insights