Alperen Sengun's Houston Rockets face the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 117-107 loss to the Pelicans, Sengun tallied nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Let's break down Sengun's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.6 12.8 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 8.6 Assists 4.5 3.8 4.3 PRA 27.5 27.2 25.7 PR 23.5 23.4 21.4 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Alperen Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Alperen Sengun has made 5.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 13.2% of his team's total makes.

Sengun's opponents, the Warriors, have the fastest offensive tempo, averaging 105.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 25th in the NBA, giving up 118.1 points per game.

The Warriors concede 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are 18th in the league, giving up 25.9 per contest.

The Warriors give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 24 5 9 8 1 0 0 12/3/2022 20 12 4 1 0 1 0 11/20/2022 23 4 7 3 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Sengun or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.