The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) aim to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday at 9:40 PM.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Gonzaga vs. TCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

TCU vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Gonzaga Moneyline TCU Moneyline
BetMGM Gonzaga (-4.5) 157.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Gonzaga (-4.5) 157.5 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Gonzaga (-4.5) 156.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet

TCU vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

  • TCU has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
  • The Horned Frogs have an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.
  • Gonzaga has compiled a 14-19-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Bulldogs games have hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.

TCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • The Horned Frogs were +4500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +3500, which is the 74th-biggest change in the country.
  • With odds of +3500, TCU has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

