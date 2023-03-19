TCU vs. Gonzaga: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) aim to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday at 9:40 PM.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Gonzaga vs. TCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
TCU vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
TCU vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Gonzaga (-4.5)
|157.5
|-200
|+165
|DraftKings
|Gonzaga (-4.5)
|157.5
|-195
|+165
|PointsBet
|Gonzaga (-4.5)
|156.5
|-200
|+165
TCU vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- TCU has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
- The Horned Frogs have an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.
- Gonzaga has compiled a 14-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- Bulldogs games have hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Horned Frogs were +4500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +3500, which is the 74th-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +3500, TCU has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
