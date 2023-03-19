Sunday's contest that pits the Radford Highlanders (19-14) against the Tarleton State Texans (17-16) at Ocean Center should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of Radford. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Tarleton State vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tarleton State vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 69, Tarleton State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-0.1)

Radford (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 136.3

Tarleton State has gone 13-15-0 against the spread, while Radford's ATS record this season is 14-14-0. The Texans have hit the over in 12 games, while Highlanders games have gone over 13 times. Tarleton State is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 games, while Radford has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans' +140 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.0 points per game (174th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (110th in college basketball).

Tarleton State grabs 27.9 rebounds per game (348th in college basketball) while allowing 30.0 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.1 boards per game.

Tarleton State makes 4.8 three-pointers per game (356th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (199th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

The Texans put up 94.3 points per 100 possessions (167th in college basketball), while allowing 88.7 points per 100 possessions (99th in college basketball).

Tarleton State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.8 per game (175th in college basketball play) while forcing 17.3 (fourth in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.