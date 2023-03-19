Tarleton State vs. Radford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Tarleton State Texans (17-16) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Radford Highlanders (19-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Tarleton State vs. Radford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tarleton State vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Tarleton State vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tarleton State Moneyline
|Radford Moneyline
Tarleton State vs. Radford Betting Trends
- Tarleton State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
- So far this season, 12 out of the Texans' 29 games have hit the over.
- Radford has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- Highlanders games have gone over the point total 15 out of 31 times this season.
