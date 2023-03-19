How to Watch Sam Houston vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) will visit the North Texas Mean Green (27-7) after victories in four straight road games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Sam Houston vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
- Sam Houston has put together a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
- The Bearkats are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 104th.
- The Bearkats' 72.7 points per game are 17.1 more points than the 55.6 the Mean Green allow.
- When Sam Houston gives up fewer than 64.4 points, it is 21-0.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Sam Houston is scoring 13.9 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (65.9).
- In 2022-23 the Bearkats are conceding 10.3 fewer points per game at home (53.2) than on the road (63.5).
- Beyond the arc, Sam Houston knocks down fewer treys on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9), and makes a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (39.5%) too.
Sam Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Cal Baptist
|W 64-51
|Orleans Arena
|3/10/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 78-75
|Orleans Arena
|3/15/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|W 58-56
|Leavey Center
|3/19/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.