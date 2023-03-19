When the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) and Houston Rockets (18-52) play at Toyota Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, CJ McCollum and Jalen Green will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch McCollum, Alperen Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets defeated the Pelicans, 114-112, on Friday. Green poured in a team-high 25 points for the Rockets, and added seven rebounds and six assists. Brandon Ingram had 31 points, plus four rebounds and six assists, for the Pelicans.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 25 7 6 1 0 1 Kevin Porter Jr. 20 4 6 2 0 5 Alperen Sengun 17 11 1 2 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun paces the Rockets in rebounding (8.8 per game) and assists (3.8), and posts 14.7 points. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Green is the Rockets' top scorer (21.7 points per game), and he contributes 3.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 1 block.

The Rockets receive 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Kevin Porter Jr..

Kenyon Martin Jr. gets the Rockets 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 21.1 3.4 3.6 0.8 0.4 2.2 Alperen Sengun 11.9 7.9 3.7 1.1 0.8 0.2 Jabari Smith Jr. 15.3 7.3 1.4 0.6 0.8 1.8 Kevin Porter Jr. 12.5 4.6 5.6 1 0 1.7 Kenyon Martin Jr. 15.8 5.5 1.4 0.8 0 0.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.