The Houston Rockets (18-52) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) on March 19, 2023.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Rockets Stats Insights

  • The Rockets have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.
  • Houston is 10-11 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.
  • The Rockets score an average of 110.4 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 113.5 the Pelicans allow.
  • Houston is 13-14 when it scores more than 113.5 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

  • At home the Rockets average 110.3 points per game, 0.1 less than away (110.4). Defensively they concede 114.8 points per game at home, 6.9 less than on the road (121.7).
  • Houston gives up 114.8 points per game at home, and 121.7 away.
  • At home the Rockets are picking up 22.2 assists per game, 0.8 less than away (23).

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Alperen Sengun Questionable Groin

