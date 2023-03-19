How to Watch the Rockets vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (18-52) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) on March 19, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.
- Houston is 10-11 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
- The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.
- The Rockets score an average of 110.4 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 113.5 the Pelicans allow.
- Houston is 13-14 when it scores more than 113.5 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Rockets average 110.3 points per game, 0.1 less than away (110.4). Defensively they concede 114.8 points per game at home, 6.9 less than on the road (121.7).
- Houston gives up 114.8 points per game at home, and 121.7 away.
- At home the Rockets are picking up 22.2 assists per game, 0.8 less than away (23).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alperen Sengun
|Questionable
|Groin
