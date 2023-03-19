The Houston Rockets (18-52) are monitoring just one player on the injury report, Alperen Sengun, ahead of a Sunday, March 19 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) at Toyota Center, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Rockets beat the Pelicans 114-112 on Friday when they last played. Jalen Green led the way with a team-leading 25 points in the victory for the Rockets, while Brandon Ingram scored 31 points in the loss for the Pelicans.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alperen Sengun C Questionable Groin 14.7 8.8 3.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets score just 3.1 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (113.5).

Houston has put together a 13-14 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

While the Rockets are posting 110.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 114.6 a contest.

Houston connects on 10.7 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 3.9 fewer than its opponents.

The Rockets score 107.1 points per 100 possessions (30th in league), while giving up 116.3 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -5.5 227

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.