Rockets vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (18-52) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Toyota Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet SW. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-4.5
|227.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has played 34 games this season that have gone over 227.5 combined points scored.
- Houston has a 228.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.0 more point than this game's point total.
- Houston has gone 30-40-0 ATS this year.
- The Rockets have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (24.2%) in those contests.
- Houston has a record of 11-41, a 21.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|34
|48.6%
|113.9
|224.3
|113.5
|231.6
|229.0
|Rockets
|34
|48.6%
|110.4
|224.3
|118.1
|231.6
|229.4
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Rockets have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.
- This year, Houston is 18-18-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-22-0 ATS (.353).
- The Rockets' 110.4 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 113.5 the Pelicans allow.
- Houston is 16-11 against the spread and 13-14 overall when it scores more than 113.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|32-38
|8-10
|35-35
|Rockets
|30-40
|24-32
|34-36
Rockets vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Rockets
|113.9
|110.4
|16
|29
|19-6
|16-11
|20-5
|13-14
|113.5
|118.1
|15
|25
|21-8
|17-9
|22-7
|11-15
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.