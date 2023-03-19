The Houston Rockets (18-52) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Toyota Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet SW. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -4.5 227.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has played 34 games this season that have gone over 227.5 combined points scored.

Houston has a 228.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.0 more point than this game's point total.

Houston has gone 30-40-0 ATS this year.

The Rockets have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (24.2%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 11-41, a 21.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 34 48.6% 113.9 224.3 113.5 231.6 229.0 Rockets 34 48.6% 110.4 224.3 118.1 231.6 229.4

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Rockets have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.

This year, Houston is 18-18-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-22-0 ATS (.353).

The Rockets' 110.4 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 113.5 the Pelicans allow.

Houston is 16-11 against the spread and 13-14 overall when it scores more than 113.5 points.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Pelicans and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 32-38 8-10 35-35 Rockets 30-40 24-32 34-36

Rockets vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Rockets 113.9 Points Scored (PG) 110.4 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 19-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 16-11 20-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-14 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 21-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-9 22-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-15

