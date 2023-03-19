Rockets vs. Pelicans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Toyota Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (33-37) will aim to end a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Houston Rockets (18-52), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet SW.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pelicans (-5)
|227.5
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|227.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Pelicans (-5)
|227.5
|-210
|+175
|Tipico
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|227.5
|-200
|+170
Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Pelicans have a +28 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 113.5 (15th in the NBA).
- The Rockets' -541 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.4 points per game (29th in NBA) while giving up 118.1 per outing (25th in league).
- The teams average 224.3 points per game combined, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 231.6 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than the total for this contest.
- New Orleans has covered 32 times in 70 matchups with a spread this season.
- Houston has put together a 27-37-6 ATS record so far this year.
Rockets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|-
|-
|-
|Pelicans
|+25000
|+9000
|+360
