Rice vs. Duquesne: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 19
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Duquesne Dukes (20-12) and the Rice Owls (18-15) meet at Ocean Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on FloSports. The matchup has no line set.
Rice vs. Duquesne Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloSports
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Owls Betting Records & Stats
- The Owls have gone over in 19 of their 29 games with a set total (65.5%).
- Rice is 13-16-0 against the spread this season.
- Duquesne (14-15-0 ATS) has covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 3.5% more often than Rice (13-16-0) this year.
Rice vs. Duquesne Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duquesne
|74.8
|151.5
|70.9
|147.3
|143.4
|Rice
|76.7
|151.5
|76.4
|147.3
|147.2
Additional Rice Insights & Trends
- Rice has gone 3-7 over its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of the Owls' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Owls' 76.7 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 70.9 the Dukes give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.9 points, Rice is 11-7 against the spread and 15-7 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Duquesne vs. Rice Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duquesne
|14-15-0
|16-13-0
|Rice
|13-16-0
|19-10-0
Rice vs. Duquesne Home/Away Splits
|Duquesne
|Rice
|16-4
|Home Record
|11-7
|3-7
|Away Record
|6-7
|8-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.1
|73.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.2
|7-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-3-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.