Sunday's game at Ocean Center has the Duquesne Dukes (20-12) taking on the Rice Owls (18-15) at 1:30 PM ET on March 19. Our computer prediction projects a 79-71 victory for Duquesne, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Rice vs. Duquesne Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rice vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 79, Rice 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Duquesne

Computer Predicted Spread: Duquesne (-7.7)

Duquesne (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.5

Duquesne has gone 14-15-0 against the spread, while Rice's ATS record this season is 13-16-0. The Dukes have a 16-13-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 19-10-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the past 10 games, Duquesne is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Rice has gone 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls score 76.7 points per game (58th in college basketball) and allow 76.4 (334th in college basketball) for a +9 scoring differential overall.

Rice is 138th in college basketball at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.5 its opponents average.

Rice knocks down 9.0 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (94th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make, shooting 36.1% from deep.

Rice has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.6 (257th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (229th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.