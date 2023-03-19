North Texas vs. Sam Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) will try to continue a four-game road winning streak when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (27-7) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at UNT Coliseum, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Sam Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Texas vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
North Texas vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
North Texas vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends
- North Texas is 16-14-1 ATS this season.
- A total of 14 out of the Mean Green's 31 games this season have hit the over.
- Sam Houston has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Bearkats games have gone over the point total 12 out of 29 times this season.
