The Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) will try to continue a four-game road winning streak when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (27-7) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at UNT Coliseum, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Sam Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

  • North Texas is 16-14-1 ATS this season.
  • A total of 14 out of the Mean Green's 31 games this season have hit the over.
  • Sam Houston has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • Bearkats games have gone over the point total 12 out of 29 times this season.

