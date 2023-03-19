The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at 7:10 PM.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Baylor has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 16 times.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 33 times this season.

Creighton has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 13 Bluejays games this season have gone over the point total.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Bookmakers rate Baylor higher (13th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

Oddsmakers have moved the Bears' national championship odds down from +1500 at the start of the season to +1800. Among all teams in the country, that is the 82nd-biggest change.

The implied probability of Baylor winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.