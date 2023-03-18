The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) take to the court against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) with a Sweet 16 berth in the Midwest Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Texas is a 5.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on CBS. The over/under is 140.5 in the matchup.

Texas vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -5.5 140.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

In 19 games this season, Texas and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points.

Texas has an average point total of 145.1 in its contests this year, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Longhorns have put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread.

Texas has entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 19, or 86.4%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

Texas has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 19 57.6% 77.9 150.3 67.2 135.3 141.9 Penn State 16 50% 72.4 150.3 68.1 135.3 137.2

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Longhorns have hit the over twice in their past 10 games.

The Longhorns put up 9.8 more points per game (77.9) than the Nittany Lions give up (68.1).

Texas has a 12-14 record against the spread and a 22-6 record overall when putting up more than 68.1 points.

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-9 15-18-0 Penn State 20-12-0 3-2 18-14-0

Texas vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas Penn State 17-1 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

