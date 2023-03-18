The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round Midwest Region bracket matchup against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, tipping off at 7:45 PM on CBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Texas vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -5.5 138.5

Texas vs Penn State Betting Records & Stats

The Longhorns have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Texas has won 12 of its 13 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Longhorns have a 71.4% chance to win.

So far this season, Penn State has put together a 20-12-0 record against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have a mark of 2-3 in contests where sportsbooks give them odds of +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Penn State has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 21 63.6% 77.9 150.3 67.2 135.3 141.9 Penn State 18 56.2% 72.4 150.3 68.1 135.3 137.2

Additional Texas vs Penn State Insights & Trends

Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

In the Longhorns' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.

Penn State has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

Six of the Nittany Lions' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Longhorns score 77.9 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 68.1 the Nittany Lions allow.

Texas has a 12-14 record against the spread and a 22-6 record overall when putting up more than 68.1 points.

The Nittany Lions put up 5.2 more points per game (72.4) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (67.2).

Penn State has put together a 14-5 ATS record and a 17-4 overall record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-9 15-18-0 Penn State 20-12-0 3-2 18-14-0

Texas vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas Penn State 17-1 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

