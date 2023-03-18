Texas vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) take to the court against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) with a Sweet 16 spot in the Midwest Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Penn State matchup in this article.
Texas vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-5.5)
|138.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Texas (-5.5)
|139.5
|-240
|+200
Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Texas has put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Longhorns' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Penn State has put together a 22-11-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 34 times this season.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1200
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), Texas is fifth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1200, which is the 74th-biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.
