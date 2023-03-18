Texas vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) attempt to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, tipping off at 7:45 PM.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Penn State matchup in this article.
Texas vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-5.5)
|139.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas (-5.5)
|139.5
|-240
|+200
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Texas has compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- Longhorns games have gone over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.
- Penn State is 22-11-1 ATS this season.
- Nittany Lions games have hit the over 20 out of 34 times this year.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1200
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), Texas is fifth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have experienced the 75th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the start to +1200.
- The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1200 moneyline odds, is 7.7%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.